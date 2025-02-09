Eagles Prove How Special They Are, Lift 2nd Lombardi Trophy
It took the Eagles 52 years to win their first Super Bowl. They did not have to wait much longer to get the second. For the second time in 8 years, Philadelphia will have a parade down Broad Street, and this one was never in doubt. The Eagles went down to New Orleans and imposed their will on a Dynasty. They struck down the mighty Chiefs and made them look like they weren’t even in the same weight class. It was an old-fashioned butt-whooping. And the Lombardi Trophy is coming back to Philly.
All week the talk in Philly was about how the Eagles were the much better team. We knew it. We saw how well this team played all season, we knew how special they truly were. Many stopped short of calling for a blowout because of the respect they have for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but Philly should have been even more confident. Because this team just stomped all over the modern-day dynasty.
It was 24-0 at Half time. Cooper DeJean had more yards than the Chiefs whole offense going into the Locker Room. The Eagles had more sacks than the Chiefs had 1st downs. The usually poised Mahome looked more shaken than we have ever seen him. He threw 2 interceptions in just the 1st half, including this pick-six by the birthday boy Cooper DeJean.
But the Eagles weren’t done…
