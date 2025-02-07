Barkley Takes NFL Offensive Player of the Year After Incredible 2,000-Yard Season

During Thursday’s NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley made team history. He became the first Philadelphia player to snag NFL Offensive Player of the Year since the award started in 1972.

A group of 50 media members voted, with Barkley winning easily. He got 35 first-place votes and racked up 406 points through the weighted voting system.

