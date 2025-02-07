Top Spots in Philly for Mouth-Watering Wings on Game Day

If you’re craving those flats and drums while watching the Big Game, you will want to hit up the best places in Philly for wings on game day.

Saucy, seasoned, finger-licking wings are a football staple. Wings and football go together like cookies and milk, or peanut butter and jelly. So as you gear up for the biggest game of the season, you’re probably looking into where you can get some game-day grub.

Have no fear. Philadelphia seems to be a hub for some of the greatest chicken wings in the country. There is no shortage of fantastic spots to snap up some chickeny goodness.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle