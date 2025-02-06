Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Super Bowl Suite for Taylor Swift Costs $1.95M, Comes with Special Menu

Detroit Tigers v Philadelphia Phillies
Author Rachel Pitts

A high-end suite at Super Bowl LIX runs $1.95 million, fitting 45 people at Caesars Superdome. Sodexo Live! created a menu blending regular stadium food with unique New Orleans dishes.

Read more of what Taylor Swift and friends will be eating at the Super Bowl on our Big Game In The Big Easy website here.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.

Sign Up For The Mix Newsletter Sent To Your Inbox

Have the latest celeb and music news, local happenings, fun games, exclusive contests, and more delivered to your inbox.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Detroit Tigers v Philadelphia Phillies
Author Rachel Pitts
Category:

More 95.7 BEN FM