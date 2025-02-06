Philly and Kansas City Organizations Make Super Bowl Charity Bets

Taking game-day rivalry to a different level, six Philadelphia groups made fun bets with Kansas City partners. Their wagers blend team pride with helping the community, leading to cool challenges between the competing cities.

