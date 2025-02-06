Philadelphia Union Sign 17-Year-Old Neil Pierre to Four-Year Contract

The Philadelphia Union has signed Homegrown defender Neil Pierre, 17, to a four-year contract through 2028 with an option of extending to 2029, the club announced on Tuesday, Feb. 4. He is the 26th Homegrown player in the club’s history.

The U.S. youth international center back has appeared in 33 matches for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Philadelphia Union II. Last season, Pierre appeared in 22 regular-season games with 20 starts and played throughout the match during Philadelphia’s impressive run to the MLS NEXT Pro Final. He completed 495 passes to rank third on the team and notched the game-winning assist in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Quarterfinal that set up CJ Olney’s goal to clinch Philadelphia’s win against the New York City FC II.

“Following a standout season with Union II, we are happy to be able to reward Neil with a first team contract,” said sporting director Ernst Tanner in a statement provided to Major League Soccer (MLS). “His combination of size, speed, and defensive strength makes him a great asset to our backline. As a young, dynamic center back with immense potential, we look forward to continuing and supporting his development.”

Pierre has represented the United States Men’s Youth National Team at the U15, U16, U18, and U19 levels. He has been featured for the U.S. U-19 team, where he made four appearances and one assist.

Pierre won his first call-up to the U18 team for the 26th International Youth Football Tournament in Niigata, Japan in September 2024 and received his first U19 selection in March 2024. In 2023, Pierre appeared as part of the U16 team at the International Dream Cup, where he served as captain of the U16 squad in a match against the Netherlands, according to a SoccerWire.com report.

Philadelphia, led by head coach Bradley Carnell, will open its 2025 season on Feb. 22 against the Orlando City Soccer Club.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle