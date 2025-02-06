Philadelphia Teacher Uses Eagles Stats to Power Math Lessons

At MaST Community Charter School II in Philadelphia, second-grade students learn math by focusing on Eagles football. Their teacher, Amber Kiley, keeps track of star running back Saquon Barkley’s rushing yards, using game numbers to teach place values and predictions.

Read more on this story on our Big Game From The Big Easy website here.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.