Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Philadelphia Teacher Uses Eagles Stats to Power Math Lessons

Detroit Tigers v Philadelphia Phillies
Author Rachel Pitts

At MaST Community Charter School II in Philadelphia, second-grade students learn math by focusing on Eagles football. Their teacher, Amber Kiley, keeps track of star running back Saquon Barkley’s rushing yards, using game numbers to teach place values and predictions.

Read more on this story on our Big Game From The Big Easy website here.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.

Sign Up For The Mix Newsletter Sent To Your Inbox

Have the latest celeb and music news, local happenings, fun games, exclusive contests, and more delivered to your inbox.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Detroit Tigers v Philadelphia Phillies
Author Rachel Pitts
Category:
Tags:
,

More 95.7 BEN FM