Philadelphia Sets Street Closures, Safety Rules for Super Bowl Sunday

City leaders just announced big changes for Super Bowl weekend in Philadelphia. Starting noon on February 8, expect major changes in parking rules and blocked streets, mostly around South Broad Street and the City Hall area.

Read more on this story on our Big Game in The Big Easy website here.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.