Philadelphia, New Jersey Schools Set Monday Start Times After Super Bowl LIX

Philadelphia’s schools are sticking to their normal schedule the day after Super Bowl LIX.

The district shared the news on their social media accounts Thursday. The decision matches what they did in 2018 – when kids went to class on time after that memorable game.

Read more on this story on our Big Game In The Big Easy website here.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.