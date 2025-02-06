New Eagles Mural Captures Philadelphia’s ‘Chaotic Energy’ in Super Bowl LIX Lead-Up

A colorful new mural has appeared at the corner of South Broad and Alter streets in South Philadelphia, celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles‘ participation in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Designed by artist Tiff Urquhart and commissioned by Mural Arts Philadelphia, the new mural contains an upright eagle surrounded by vibrant colors and patterns. The background includes a patchwork of Xs, Os, and arrows hinting at a football playbook’s diagrams.

