Boxer Jake Paul Bets Ferrari if Eagles’ Saquon Barkley Wins Super Bowl MVP

Star boxer and YouTube celebrity Jake Paul is staking a big claim for a Philadelphia Eagles win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9. He stated he would give Eagles running back Saquon Barkley an opportunity to own one of his Ferraris if Barkley is named Super Bowl MVP, according to a Newsweek report.

