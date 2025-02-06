GloRilla Named First Ever Ambassador Across All Fenty Brands for Spring 2025

GloRilla has become the first face to represent all four Fenty brands. She’ll lead the spring 2025 campaigns for Savage X Fenty, Beauty, Skin, and Hair lines — something that’s never been done.

The Memphis rapper will launch the upcoming ‘Glo Up Close’ campaign. Shot on Feb. 4, she wore a black mesh outfit from the Puff Cherries collection, showing off fruit patterns on see-through fabric.

“It is an honor to represent Rihanna’s vision and celebrate confidence and boldness this spring,” GloRilla told Ebony.

Spring brings three lines of new lingerie. The see-through Puff Cherries starts the season, with two more collections coming that will feature vibrant spring colors in new designs.

This partnership goes beyond clothing. GloRilla will help promote Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb and Butta Drop collections. She’ll also help showcase the brand’s Edge Control Gel and skin products.

This is the rapper’s first big brand partnership. Rihanna chose her specifically to represent the entire Fenty universe, from makeup to lingerie.

Starting in February, fans can buy the new items on savagex.com and fentybeauty.com. Follow the brands’ social media accounts for release dates and new products.

Before hitting it big, GloRilla felt a strong connection to Rihanna’s work. She told Vogue she first fell in love with the mogul’s music after hearing “Umbrella.”