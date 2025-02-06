Dunkin’ Releases New DunKings & DunQueens Gear, Teams with Juicy Couture for Super Bowl Push

Photo Courtesy: Dunkin'

Dunkin’ caught fans off guard by partnering with Juicy Couture for a new limited release of their DunKings and DunQueens clothing line.

“As seen on Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck in the teaser for the Big Game, the new Juicy Couture x Dunkin’ Tracksuit takes last year’s iconic look to the next level,” Dunkin said in a release. “With an all-velour design, signature bedazzled details, and peak Y2K nostalgia, this is the ultimate uniform for DunKings and DunQueens ready to suit up for what’s ahead.”



Photo Courtesy: Dunkin’

Save the date for February 6 at 9 a.m. ET. That’s when the trendy new clothes drop on DunkinGear.com. Pink and orange tracksuits lead the collection, featuring velour hoodies at $128 and matching pants for $109.

These tracksuits bring back major 2000s vibes with glittery touches and soft velour material. Actor Ben Affleck gave people a sneak peek last week, before the news broke.

Mobile users get first dibs. Get the rewards app, turn on notifications, and you’ll know what’s coming during the Super Bowl before anyone else.

Look out for new commercials right after the game starts on February 9. This kicks off Dunkin’s big Super Bowl advertising campaign.