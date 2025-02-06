142 Dogs Ready to Play in Annual Puppy Bowl

Photos provided by Warner Bros. Discovery

Animal Planet’s 21st Puppy Bowl returns February 9, 2025. A total of 142 puppies from 80 shelters will run, play, and bounce around as they compete for the coveted Lombarky trophy. These adorable competitors come from 40 states and two countries.

Looking to watch the fun? The pre-game show begins at 1 p.m. ET, with the main event starting at 2 p.m. ET. You can watch these playful pups on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV – or stream it through Discovery+, Max, and Fubo.

See the pups who will be representing the Philadelphia, South Jersey, and Delaware areas on our Big Game In The Big Easy website here.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.