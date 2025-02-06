Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Buffalo Wings Are the Favorite Super Bowl Snack in 31 States, Survey Finds

Detroit Tigers v Philadelphia Phillies
Author Rachel Pitts

A new survey of 3,000 Americans shows buffalo wings are the top Super Bowl snack across 31 states. These spicy, saucy wings are especially popular in states east of the Mississippi River, including Pennsylvania and Missouri.

Read more on this story from our Big Game In The Big Easy website here.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.

Sign Up For The Mix Newsletter Sent To Your Inbox

Have the latest celeb and music news, local happenings, fun games, exclusive contests, and more delivered to your inbox.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Detroit Tigers v Philadelphia Phillies
Author Rachel Pitts
Category:
Tags:
,

More Human Interest

Load More