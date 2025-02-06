Buffalo Wings Are the Favorite Super Bowl Snack in 31 States, Survey Finds

A new survey of 3,000 Americans shows buffalo wings are the top Super Bowl snack across 31 states. These spicy, saucy wings are especially popular in states east of the Mississippi River, including Pennsylvania and Missouri.

Read more on this story from our Big Game In The Big Easy website here.

