Handwritten Party Invite to Neighbors from 85-Year-Old Bucks County Resident Goes Viral

A hand-delivered invitation for a party organized by an 85-year-old Bucks County resident named Doug has taken social media by storm. Doug’s engaging gesture and handwritten invitation to a “Celebration of Winter” party, caught last month on a neighbor’s front-door camera, were picked up and shared online.

In the 41-second recording, viewers watch Doug, bundled up in his winter outerwear, ascend the stairs on the neighbor’s front porch, ring the doorbell, and patiently wait. Holding his cane in one hand and reaching into his coat pocket with the other, Doug pulls out a handwritten invitation and delivers it to Michelle Hernandez when she opens her door.

“Hi, I’m Doug, across the street here,” he said, following a big smile. “I live in that house over there. This is an invitation to a party I’m having Feb. 15. I didn’t want to leave it in the mailbox.” Touched by Doug’s kind gesture, Hernandez posted her Ring camera footage of the encounter to her TikTok account.

According to the invitation, the party begins at 4 p.m. and will last “until the cops arrive.” The party host will provide the food and drink, and guests only need to bring a smile.

As the video was picked up and shared, thousands of people commented with offers to bring food, decorations, beverages, and even police officers to the event. Lochel’s Bakery in Hatboro offered a cake donation, according to a report by PhillyBurbs.com.

”Please contact your local police department and have them swing by a few hours in. Let Doug feel like he’s thrown the party of the century,” wrote one commenter.

“Such a special thing for him to continue making friends at his age. Makes me miss my grandpa that much more,” Cassie Martel wrote.

Hernandez confirmed that Doug’s daughter, who lives in California, has arranged for a friend to accept cards on behalf of her father at his business address. Individuals who wish to send Doug a card can mail it to 205 N. Haddon Ave., Haddonfield, NJ 08033.

