Wawa vs. Sheetz: 5 Differences That Set These Rival Convenience Stores Apart

Author Taylor Brooke

As a Philadelphia native, I was raised on Wawa. But a few years ago, I ventured into the wondrous world of Sheetz. And before you judge me for using the word wondrous to describe a gas station, let me hit you with two words: fried mac and cheese bites. That and the fact that my husband is from Sheetz country, so we were bound to encounter each other. 

Don’t worry though, I’d never turn my back on my first love, Wawa. It’s been there for me through road trips, late-night snack runs, and, of course, my undying love for a good hoagie. 

In the spirit of friendly competition, here are the 5 biggest differences I’ve noticed between Wawa and Sheetz:

1. The Ordering Experience

Both Wawa and Sheetz have touchscreen ordering, but the vibes are different. Wawa’s feels streamlined, like an efficient hoagie-building machine. Sheetz, on the other hand, goes full choose your own adventure with endless customization options. Want a burger on a pretzel bun topped with mozzarella sticks? Sheetz says, “Go for it.” Wawa’s approach is more refined, making sure your sandwich doesn’t end up as a science experiment gone wrong.

2. The Food Selection

Wawa is all about that classic deli-style menu—hoagies, soups, and fresh ingredients that make you feel like you’re making a responsible choice, even if you’re getting a 2 a.m. meatball sub. Sheetz? It’s pure chaos in the best way. The menu reads like a carnival food stand met a fast-food joint and had a delicious, deep-fried baby. If you want curly fries, jalapeño poppers, and a breakfast sandwich at the same time, Sheetz is your spot. 

3. Coffee, Coffee, Coffee 

Wawa coffee is a sacred institution. It’s reliable, smooth, and fuels half of the East Coast. Plus, the seasonal flavors (hello, Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint Mocha) bring a sense of comfort that no Sheetz espresso machine can replicate. Sheetz, to its credit, has a fancier coffee setup with made-to-order lattes and frappes, but to be transparent—if I wanted a barista experience, I’d go to an actual café.

4. The Vibe & Atmosphere

Walking into Wawa feels like stepping into a well-oiled machine. It’s bright, clean, and gets you in and out quickly. Sheetz, meanwhile, leans into the party gas station aesthetic. Bright colors, bold fonts, and a layout that screams, “You will leave here with a snack you didn’t plan on buying.” It’s fun, but sometimes you just want to grab your Sizzli and go, you know?

5. The Cult Following

Wawa and Sheetz fans are passionate, and I mean sports team-level passionate. Wawa lovers treat it like a hometown hero—there’s even a whole Welcome America festival event in Philly dedicated to Wawa Hoagie Day. Sheetz fans? They’re more like the rebellious younger sibling who takes pride in being different. They’ll die on the hill that Sheetz > Wawa, and honestly, I respect the dedication.

At the end of the day, it’s hard to really compare the two because they serve different cravings. If I want a classic, no-fail sandwich and the comfort of a place that feels like home, it’s Wawa all the way. But if I’m in the mood for something greasy, over-the-top, and maybe slightly regrettable in a few hours, Sheetz is calling my name.

Whether you’re team Wawa or team Sheetz, we can all agree on one thing: at least we’re not stuck with just 7-Eleven. 

5 Fast-Food Items That Need To Make A Comeback

What do you think are some fast-food items that need to make a comeback? Some of our favorite menu items are missing from our go-to restaurants, and it’s time they make their return.

Menus are constantly changing, and that’s understandable. You need to adjust with the times and keep up with what the customers want. However, sometimes you just need to listen. The people are asking for these fast-food items to make a comeback. Can you think of any you’d like to see make a return to the menu? We’ve thought of 5 (once) popular fast-food items that need to make a comeback!

These Popular Fast-Fast Food Items That Need To Make A Comeback

Right now, the popular craze in fast-food is Bargain Bundle Meals. It seems like every restaurant is coming out with a new menu bundle aimed at saving you money. McDonald’s has a $5 meal deal, as does Burger King. Taco Bell has a new $7 combo bundle, and even Sonic recently debuted a $1.99 Value Menu. That’s great that they’re thinking about our wallets during this time, where even fast food seems to cost a ridiculous amount of money. However, is it enough? There’s still a lot more these restaurants can do for us. All they need to do is pay attention. I’m sure you’ve seen people calling for certain items to come back on social media. Chances are you even have a couple of examples in mind yourself.

Admittedly, some fast-food items leave the menu for a good reason. If people aren’t buying the product, then you should probably remove it from the menu. That makes sense financially. Also, I think these restaurants should stay in their lane. I don’t need a burger from Taco Bell and I don’t need a taco from McDonald’s. Focus on what you do best and execute. What doesn’t make financial sense is when you know people are clambering for one of your delicious items to return to the menu, but you don’t make it happen. Seriously, fast-food chains would make so much more money than they already do if they re-introduced these five items to the public.

We’ve been asking… nay, we’ve been demanding and yet our voices have gone unheard. So, I’m trying again. Here are five once-popular fast-food items that need to make a comeback! If you can think of any that didn’t make the list, make sure to let us know!

  • Snack Wraps - McDonald's

    https://youtu.be/wy9lMmxNh-o?si=e9WXL-ksKNEXOm4i You probably expected to see this on the list and I can’t not include it. Seriously, people don’t talk about fast-food items that need to make a comeback without talking about McDonald’s Snack Wraps. They were a COVID casualty and the restaurant chain has blamed supply chain issues for it not making its return to menus across the country. People keep asking and asking but it hasn’t happened yet. They’ll create a new value bundle but won’t give us our Snack Wraps. It’s going to happen one day, I just hope it’s soon.

  • Twister - KFC

    https://youtu.be/1oNf6NOQCFU?si=J1_VPlwNYiv56sUT The Twister at KFC might have been one of my favorite fast-food menu items of all-time and sadly you can’t get them anymore. They were different than your ordinary Chicken Wraps and even better than the previously mentioned Snack Wraps, if I do say so myself. The chicken was crispy and delicious, the lettuce was also crispy and delicious, but it was that spice that got your attention. It wasn’t overwhelming but you knew it was there. It was the perfect flavor. I miss it every day.

  • Big Montana - Arby's

    https://youtu.be/_oT3VHK0X2w?si=Zix2uBa5G56-WNn7 Saving Silverman is one of my favorite movies and every time I watch it I’m reminded of the monster roast beef sandwich that was Arby’s Big Montana. It always looks so tasty when Amanda Peet’s character Judith eats one. Sure, Amanda adds to why it looks so good, but you can’t help but to want a bite. This thing was huge! It was a half-pound of Roast Beef! That’s probably why they ended up having to pull it off menus. They still have the meats, but back then they REALLY had the meats.

  • Double Chalupa - Taco Bell

    https://youtu.be/eQkFvfiWNpI?si=eVEoQlnRYPwm0XMU It wasn’t very long ago that we were enjoying Double Chalupas at Taco Bell. They were seemingly double the size of an ordinary Chalupa and resembled a boat. Yes, a taco boat! How tasty is that? It also had Nacho Cheese on it, which makes me miss their Nacho Cheese Chalupa. I loved the big version of the popular taco. It wasn’t long ago that they had it on menus, and it always could make a comeback. I wouldn’t be surprised. Taco Bell seems to understand the assignment and give people what they want.

  • Szechuan Sauce - McDonald's

    Of course Szechuan Sauce makes the list! The people need it to come back! It’s one of the best sauces not only that McDonald’s has ever released but in all of fast-food! The sauce made its debut in 1998 as a promotion for Disney’s Mulan and then took a nearly 20-year hiatus before coming back thanks to a Rick and Morty promotion. People again went crazy for it during its limited release and would horde the sauce. Hopefully it will return for good one day because it’s that good. Mmm how I miss that garlicky spicy goodness. It’s truly one-of-a-kind.

