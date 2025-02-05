South Street Sam Captures Philadelphia Spirit in Team’s Super Bowl Run
Known to his 500,000 Instagram followers as South Street Sam, Philadelphia photographer Sami Aziz is well-recognized for his photographic work that captures the heart and soul of the city. But during the Philadelphia Eagles’ postseason, Aziz adapted his signature street-style portraiture to documenting the Birds’ playoff run.
From portraits of Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat to shots of legions of Philadelphia fans at Lincoln Financial Field, Aziz has brought realism from Philly’s streets to the Eagles’ Super Bowl flight within view of his lens.
Aziz has photographed everyone from Philadelphia locals to famous personalities like Kevin Hart and Meek Mill, as evidenced by his portfolio. In a Monday, Jan. 27 Instagram post, Aziz recounted how he met Hart 10 minutes before kickoff of the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 26. “I’ve just met @kevinhart4real and edited/posted a reel on the spot,” he said. “The views are going crazy.”
South Street Sam on Instagram
“We are just a very passionate fan base,” Aziz said in an interview with CBS News Philadelphia. “I think we’re really excited about this dream of a season. We’ve got some unfinished business to take care of, so I just try to show that in my work.”
As Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9, approaches, Aziz is considering the potential the French Quarter in New Orleans could offer him in his ever-evolving photographic journey.
“I’d love to be in New Orleans. I’d love to take some portraits of the fans there and maybe the teams, from South Street to Bourbon Street,” he said.
Which NFL Team Has The Most Instagram Followers, Where Do The Eagles Rank?
As you might imagine, everything is competitive when it comes to the NFL. One thing that fans clammer about is how many followers their fans are giving their favorite teams. The Eagles Instagram following is very strong but where does it rank when stacked up against the other 31 teams in the National Football League? We will dive in below.
Need 8 reasons why we fell in love with Jason Kelce? Find that article here!
Eagles Instagram
I wasn’t surprised to find out that every single National Football League team has an Instagram account. According to Oberlo.com, there are 1.4 billion Instagram accounts worldwide as of 2024. My grandfather always used to say, “Fish where the fish are.” These teams are going where their fans are and it shows.
Instagram was bought by then Facebook back in 2012 for a record $1 billion. They are now part of Facebook’s parent company, Meta. According to Vox.com, this was a massive get for Mark Zuckerburg, CEO or Meta, whether people agreed with the decision or not.
“But purchasing Instagram turned out to be one of the best tech acquisitions of all time,” the story reads, “helping secure Facebook’s dominance in social media for years to come.”
The NFL On Instagram
The NFL’s official account actually has 29.9M followers, which is almost six times the amount of followers than the biggest single team following. They regularly post breaking news, highlights and even memes! Including this very big breaking news.
Alright, let’s break down from 32 to 1, and let’s keep track as to where our Philadelphia Eagles land so that we can brag this season when facing other teams. Will they crack the top ten? (This data is from March 2024)