South Street Sam Captures Philadelphia Spirit in Team’s Super Bowl Run

Known to his 500,000 Instagram followers as South Street Sam, Philadelphia photographer Sami Aziz is well-recognized for his photographic work that captures the heart and soul of the city. But during the Philadelphia Eagles’ postseason, Aziz adapted his signature street-style portraiture to documenting the Birds’ playoff run.

From portraits of Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat to shots of legions of Philadelphia fans at Lincoln Financial Field, Aziz has brought realism from Philly’s streets to the Eagles’ Super Bowl flight within view of his lens.

Aziz has photographed everyone from Philadelphia locals to famous personalities like Kevin Hart and Meek Mill, as evidenced by his portfolio. In a Monday, Jan. 27 Instagram post, Aziz recounted how he met Hart 10 minutes before kickoff of the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 26. “I’ve just met @kevinhart4real and edited/posted a reel on the spot,” he said. “The views are going crazy.”

“We are just a very passionate fan base,” Aziz said in an interview with CBS News Philadelphia. “I think we’re really excited about this dream of a season. We’ve got some unfinished business to take care of, so I just try to show that in my work.”

As Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9, approaches, Aziz is considering the potential the French Quarter in New Orleans could offer him in his ever-evolving photographic journey.

“I’d love to be in New Orleans. I’d love to take some portraits of the fans there and maybe the teams, from South Street to Bourbon Street,” he said.

