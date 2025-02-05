What We Know About Sarah Michelle Gellar’s ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Sequel

Buffy the Vampire Slayer starring Sarah Michelle Gellar had a massive following from 1997 until it ended in 2003. It’s a supernatural drama TV series that follows Buffy, a vampire slayer, chosen by fate to battle the forces of evil.

Based on Joss Whedon’s 1992 movie of the same name, the TV series that starred Gellar. It spawned a comic book series published by Dark Horse Comics from 2007 until 2018, a spin-off, Angel, starring David Boreanaz, an audio series, Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, and video games.

Now, it seems Buffy is back.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Will Only Have a Recurring Role

Well, back, but not really; back since Variety reported that the sequel series will feature Gellar as Buffy in a recurring role and a new Slayer will be the series’ main protagonist. Sarah Michelle Gellar will still be very involved in the new series as an executive producer.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gellar said working on Dexter: Original Sin opened her eyes to the feeling of fans wanting to see more of their favorite shows. She said, “It’s definitely changed my perspective on it. I’ve had long talks with Michael C. Hall too about it. Because I think there was always this idea of you can’t go home again, and you can’t recreate magic. And then you realize that sometimes there are more stories to tell and there are other ways. So it definitely changed my ‘never say never’ attitude.” Hall played Dexter in the original series and again in the sequel.

She added, “There’s a reason why fans love a show. And I think it’s interesting for me to be on the other side of it, because as a Dexter fan, I am experiencing when the fans want to see more. I have a different understanding, I think.”

Joss Whedon is Out

Not surprisingly, creator Joss Whedon is not involved in the sequel. Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel cast member Charisma Carpenter accused Whedon of creating a toxic environment. Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase, spoke up about the abuse she experienced after Ray Fisher came forward and accused Whedon of “abusive and unprofessional behavior” towards cast and crew during the Justice League reshoot in 2017.

There’s no official release date or title yet for the sequel, and it’s unclear if any Buffy cast members, aside from Gellar, will make an appearance. The series will be available to stream on Hulu.