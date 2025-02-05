Eagles RB Saquon Barkley Proposed to Longtime Girlfriend Anna Congdon Ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Sorry, ladies … Saquon Barkley proposed! He is officially off the market.

The Philadelphia Eagles running back announced his engagement with his longtime girlfriend Anna Congdon to PEOPLE on Sunday, Feb. 2.

“I can’t be the athlete I am and have the success I have so in my career without the help of her,” Barkley, 27, told PEOPLE.

