Eagles RB Saquon Barkley Proposed to Longtime Girlfriend Anna Congdon Ahead of Super Bowl LIX
Sorry, ladies … Saquon Barkley proposed! He is officially off the market.
The Philadelphia Eagles running back announced his engagement with his longtime girlfriend Anna Congdon to PEOPLE on Sunday, Feb. 2.
“I can’t be the athlete I am and have the success I have so in my career without the help of her,” Barkley, 27, told PEOPLE.
Which NFL Team Has The Most Instagram Followers, Where Do The Eagles Rank?
As you might imagine, everything is competitive when it comes to the NFL. One thing that fans clammer about is how many followers their fans are giving their favorite teams. The Eagles Instagram following is very strong but where does it rank when stacked up against the other 31 teams in the National Football League? We will dive in below.
Eagles Instagram
I wasn’t surprised to find out that every single National Football League team has an Instagram account. According to Oberlo.com, there are 1.4 billion Instagram accounts worldwide as of 2024. My grandfather always used to say, “Fish where the fish are.” These teams are going where their fans are and it shows.
Instagram was bought by then Facebook back in 2012 for a record $1 billion. They are now part of Facebook’s parent company, Meta. According to Vox.com, this was a massive get for Mark Zuckerburg, CEO or Meta, whether people agreed with the decision or not.
“But purchasing Instagram turned out to be one of the best tech acquisitions of all time,” the story reads, “helping secure Facebook’s dominance in social media for years to come.”
The NFL On Instagram
The NFL’s official account actually has 29.9M followers, which is almost six times the amount of followers than the biggest single team following. They regularly post breaking news, highlights and even memes! Including this very big breaking news.
Alright, let’s break down from 32 to 1, and let’s keep track as to where our Philadelphia Eagles land so that we can brag this season when facing other teams. Will they crack the top ten? (This data is from March 2024)