Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Skip 2025 Grammy Awards Amid Legal Issues and Music Break

Music power couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were absent from the 67th Grammy Awards ceremony on Feb. 2. The no-show continued their streak of missing the industry’s biggest night.

A$AP Rocky’s ongoing legal problems impacted their plans to attend. The rapper rejected a plea deal for felony assault charges. He’s now looking at up to 24 years in jail if found guilty at trial, according to YouTube reports.

The case involves claims that Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, fired shots at a former friend. After finding enough evidence, the judge moved the trial date from fall 2024 to early 2025.

Rocky’s Grammy nomination did not change the couple’s plans. While his work on “Tailor Swif” got a Best Music Video nomination, they chose to stay out of the limelight.

The absence matches their recent musical quiet spell. Rihanna hasn’t released new music since her 2016 album “Anti.” She told fans in mid-2024 that she had halted her album in progress and started over.

She last appeared on the Grammy stage with a performance in 2018. Despite nine previous wins, her Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” only earned one Grammy nod in 2024.

While music takes a back seat, Rihanna’s business empire keeps expanding. Her Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty brands have become her main focus.

She’s changed how she makes music since her prior album. Last spring, Rihanna said images now inspire her songwriting, which differs from her previous method.

“Anti,” her 2016 hit album, remains her most recent full project. Though fans loved it, the album didn’t win any major Grammys.

With Rocky’s impending trial, both artists have kept a low profile. They’ve remained quiet about missing the Grammy celebration.