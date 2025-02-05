Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

New Orleans Brewery Is Preparing to Welcome Eagles Fans Ahead of the Super Bowl

Author Gina Cosenza

Philadelphia Eagles fans are flocking to the Big Easy for the Super Bowl, and one New Orleans brewery is preparing to welcome Eagles fans with a rousing celebration.

The Zony Mash Beer Project co-owner Adam Ritter — a dedicated Eagles fan — is assembling his team to host several events and welcome fans with authentic New Orleans culture and bonding through Philly roots as they cheer on the Eagles.

Read more about it here.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle

