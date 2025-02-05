Jalen Hurts Extends Spirit of Giving to Teammates with Custom Beats Headphones

Christmas is long past, but Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is holding on to the spirit of giving.

Ahead of his team’s Super Bowl LIX matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9, Hurts gave each of his teammates a pair of custom Beats headphones. The Studio Pro headphones feature the word NOLA along with a fleur-de-lis image in Mardi Gras-themed colors, as seen in photos shared by NFL insider Jordan Schultz in the Bleacher Report.

