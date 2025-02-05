Underwear Confetti at Charli XCX’s Grammy Performance is for a Good Cause

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Charli XCX performs onstage with influencers Gabriella Wright, Harrison Patrick Smith, Richie Shazam, Gabbriette, Julia Fox, Greer Cohen, Salem Mitchell, Quen Blackwell and Alex Consani during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Charli XCX’s Grammy performance may have been NSFW, but people might have missed that the underwear confetti is for a good cause. Charli, who won three Grammys — Best Dance Pop Recording for “Von Dutch,” Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Recording Package for Brat — was the night’s final performer.

She was joined on stage by artists and models, who danced along to Charli as more than 10,000 panties rained down onto the stage.

Grammys 2025: A Night of Lingerie

Even before Charli’s performance, the night was already full of celebrities and artists in their underwear and lingerie. Charli performed in a blue bikini, and Doechii sang “Catfish” and “Denial is a River” in a matching white jockstrap panty and bra. Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan performed wearing sexy corsets. Taylor Swift’s red Vivienne Westwood mini-dress also featured a corset, same with Doechii’s business attire inspired dress, Charli XCX’s gray gown with a high slit at the front and Blue Ivy’s blue dress.

Willow Smith walked the red carpet wearing a coat over an embellished bra and panty. Julia Fox covered her matching black bra and thong with a leather jacket and stockings (still, she’s more dressed compared to Bianca Censori, who wore a nude sheer dress and nothing underneath).

Charli XCX’s Performance is for a Good Cause

Victoria’s Secret and its sister brand, PINK reportedly donated more than 10,000 panties for Charli’s Grammy performance. During her performance, a message appeared on the screen that all unworn underwear would be donated to the I Support The Girls foundation.

What is I Support The Girls Foundation?

The I Support The Girls Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Indianapolis, Indiana. The foundation accepts donations of essential items like panties, bras, and menstrual hygiene products to help homeless girls and women or victims of domestic abuse who don’t have access to these necessities.

In addition to Charli XCX, other celebrities have helped spotlight the foundation’s cause. The I Support The Girls Foundation has been featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, and in The New York Times, among other notable outlets.

If you want to donate products or volunteer your time, or learn more about the I Support The Girls’ advocacy, visit their website here.