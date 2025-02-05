Actor Bradley Cooper Surprises 8-Year-Old Eagles Fan with Super Bowl Tickets

While on the TODAY show, Bradley Cooper shocked eight-year-old Declan LeBaron by giving him tickets to the NFL championship game on February 9. The young Philly fan, who battles systemic juvenile arthritis, was overjoyed.

LeBaron made headlines after his heartwarming gesture went viral. When offered a choice between $1,000 or an Eagles mascot doll during a social media challenge, he took the money – then gave it away to people shopping at a Dollar Tree store.

