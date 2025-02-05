Billy Ray Cyrus Reaches Out To Miley After GRAMMY Win

Amid all the Cyrus family drama, Billy Ray Cyrus congratulated his daughter Miley Cyrus on her first country GRAMMY win last Sunday (2/3) after she won in the Best Duo/Group Performance category for her duet with Beyonce, “II Most Wanted.”

While Billy Ray has won two GRAMMY Awards himself in recent years for “Old Town Road” for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Vocal Performance, he has never won a country GRAMMY. He has been nominated five times for country GRAMMYs including for Best New Artist in 1993.

Billy Ray posted a graphic of Miley’s win and captioned the post on Instagram, “Congratulations @mileycyrus and @beyonce on their well-deserved @recordingacademy Grammy wins! Couldn’t be prouder!!!”

Many of his faithful followers commented on the post, including one fan who wrote, “Awe, good daddy!!” Another fan said, “She has grown into a beautiful young lady. I know you love her and are very proud of her.” While most fans reacted with congratulations and heart emojis, one fan did take issue with his post, writing, “A year ago, you were calling her the devil.”

Cyrus recently responded to all the press about his family drama after his son Trace posted an open letter to his father asking him to get help. This all steamed from the country star’s botched and confusing Inauguration performance (1/20).

Billy Ray posted to Instagram last weekend (1/26), saying in part, “Giving thanks for the California Rain. Praying for the brokenhearted and their pain. Praying for my family. For my children … sons and daughters…and their mother. Let this moment be the start of healing for us all. ‘The past does not equal the future.’ Amen. “

The post was taken down by Instagram, so Cyrus later posted a link to a Billboard story. He wrote in the caption, “I just read this in Billboard. Too bad Meta took my post down from this past Sunday. Here it is again – All I want is healing for my family. I am so glad to see the message of love is uniting us. It’s time to turn the page. #ThePastDoesNotEqualTheFuture.”

