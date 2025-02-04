Look at Where the Philadelphia Eagles Are Staying in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX

As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs for their Super Bowl LIX matchup on Sunday, Feb. 9, the Hilton New Orleans Riverside has been designated the team’s hotel for the big game. The hotel is only a mile from where the Super Bowl will take place inside the Caesars Superdome.

The four-star Hilton hotel offers New Orelans’ largest accommodations with approximately 1,700 rooms and 29 floors. The facility also has two pools and a 24-hour concierge service, and it connects to the city’s convention center and outlet mall.

