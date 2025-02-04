Sweets for Eagles’ Success Come From This Philadelphia Pastry Shop

Long before the sun rises, the team of bakers at Loretta’s on Second Street in Philadelphia’s Society Hill neighborhood has been hard at work baking treats for the Philadelphia Eagles. Sweets from Loretta’s have been fueling the team for the past several years.

Owner Kelsey Bush recounted to FOX 29 News Philadelphia how she received the Eagles food and beverage manager’s request to provide baked goods for the team several years ago. “We were like, yeah, absolutely, we’ll do it!” she said.

Read more about this Philadelphia pastry shop here.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle