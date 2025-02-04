Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Eagles Surprise New Year’s Day Attack Victim with Super Bowl Seats

Author Gina Cosenza

The Eagles fan who was a New Year’s Day attack victim will return to New Orleans one month after a tragedy nearly took his life.

Members of the Philadelphia Eagles invited Ryan Quigley to tour Philadelphia’s NovaCare Complex on Sunday, Jan. 19, just before the Eagles took on the Los Angeles Ram during the divisional round playoffs. The team then surprised him with tickets for the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Which NFL Team Has The Most Instagram Followers, Where Do The Eagles Rank?

As you might imagine, everything is competitive when it comes to the NFL. One thing that fans clammer about is how many followers their fans are giving their favorite teams. The Eagles Instagram following is very strong but where does it rank when stacked up against the other 31 teams in the National Football League? We will dive in below.

Eagles Instagram

I wasn’t surprised to find out that every single National Football League team has an Instagram account. According to Oberlo.com, there are 1.4 billion Instagram accounts worldwide as of 2024. My grandfather always used to say, “Fish where the fish are.” These teams are going where their fans are and it shows.

Facebook,Instagram And WhatsApp Experience Global Outage

Eagles Instagram account is one of 1.4 billion as of 2024. Where do they stack up against the rest of the NFL? (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Instagram was bought by then Facebook back in 2012 for a record $1 billion. They are now part of Facebook’s parent company, Meta. According to Vox.com, this was a massive get for Mark Zuckerburg, CEO or Meta, whether people agreed with the decision or not.

“But purchasing Instagram turned out to be one of the best tech acquisitions of all time,” the story reads, “helping secure Facebook’s dominance in social media for years to come.”

The NFL On Instagram

The NFL’s official account actually has 29.9M followers, which is almost six times the amount of followers than the biggest single team following. They regularly post breaking news, highlights and even memes! Including this very big breaking news.

Alright, let’s break down from 32 to 1, and let’s keep track as to where our Philadelphia Eagles land so that we can brag this season when facing other teams. Will they crack the top ten? (This data is from March 2024)

  • 32) Jacksonville Jaguars (873K)

    Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 19: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws the ball during the first half against the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field on December 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    In last place are the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their first game was actually in the Hall of Fame game in 1995 in Canton, Ohio. They made the playoffs in their first season as a team In 1996 they entered the playoffs as a Wild Card team. They made the AFC Championship game in 1996 and 1999. They were famously coached by Tom Coughlin.

  • 31) Tennessee Titans (936K)

    Tennessee Titans v Miami Dolphins

    MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 11: Will Levis #8 and Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans celebrate after a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on December 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

    The Tennessee Titans come in second-to-last as of March 2024. This team relocated from Houston to Tennessee in 1997. They were actually the Oilers at one point for two whole seasons. They became the Titans in 1999. They’ve played in one Super Bowl, the year 2000. They lost to the Rams.

  • 30) Indianapolis Colts (978K)

    NFL Divisional Playoffs - Baltimore Ravens v Indianapolis Colts

    INDIANAPOLIS – JANUARY 16: Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts throws the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 16, 2010 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    In 1953, they began as the Baltimore Colts, in Maryland. That changed thirty years later when they moved to Indianapolis. They have won two Super Bowls, which is very impressive. 1971 was the franchises’ first. Then again in 2007. The more recent was led by the legendary quarterback, Peyton Manning.

  • 29) Arizona Cardinals (1.1M)

    Arizona Cardinals v Las Vegas Raiders

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 18: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates throwing a two-point conversion with no time left on the clock against the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth quarter tying the game at 23-23 and forcing overtime at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

    They’ve had three stops along the way, starting in Chicago. They were first known as Morgan Athletic Club in 1898. They joined the NFL as a charter team the Chicago Cardinals in 1920. They moved to St. Louis back in the year 1960. They later found themselves in Arizona in 1988. Did you know that they were originally the Phoenix Cardinals? Then they became the team we know today officially in 1994.

  • 28) Los Angeles Chargers (1.1M)

    Denver Broncos vs San Diego Chargers

    Jim Harbaugh #4, Quarterback for the San Diego Chargers talks to his offensive line in the huddle during the American Football Conference West game against the Denver Broncos on 8 October 2000 at the Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California, United States. The Broncos won the game 21 – 10. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

    You might be thinking, “Los Angeles Chargers, huh?” You might remember not too long ago they were the San Diego Chargers. They moved from LA to San Diego back in 1961 to avoid conflict with the Rams. After 56 seasons in San Diego, they switched it all around. They decided to move back to Los Angeles. They play at SoFi Stadium.

  • 27) New York Jets (1.1M)

    New York Jets v New York Giants

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets reacts after throwing a first quarter touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson #17 in a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

    Did you know that they were the “Titans of New York” when they started out? That was 1959. They were sold in 1963 and that’s when they took on the “Jets” name we know. In 1968, they played in the first AFL-NFL football game. Later to be called the Super Bowl. They are now led by former-MVP Aaron Rodgers

  • 26) Washington Commanders (1.1M)

    Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 14: Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Commanders celebrates a touchdown scored by Brian Robinson Jr. #8 against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on November 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

    In 1932, they were the Boston Braves, only to become the Redskins the year after. They moved to Washington, D.C. just five years after being formed. They became the Washington Football Team in 2020 and then later became the Washington Commanders. They are one of a couple teams on this list with 1.1M followers on Instagram. That is FAR from the top of the list.

  • 25) Atlanta Falcons (1.3M)

    New York Jets v Atlanta Falcons

    LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 10: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on after during the NFL London 2021 match between New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

    Led by Matt Ryan for years, he was the team identity. Now recently signed Kirk Cousins to a very big four-year deal! They joined as an expansion team in 1966. In 1998 they had their best regular season at 14-2. They made it to the Super Bowl but lost to the Denver Broncos. They made it back to the big game in 2016 but lost to the Patriots.

  • 24) Detroit Lions (1.3M)

    Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 05: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after catching a touchdown as the time expired to defeat the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

    It’s been a long while since the Lions have made big BIG championship headlines. Their hopes were crushed this past year losing in the playoffs yet again. In the 1950s, they had some good seasons winning three league championships. All three were against the Cleveland Browns. 1952, 1953 and 1957 are the years they took home those big wins.

  • 23) Cleveland Browns (1.4M)

    Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

    CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 19: Ronnie Hickman #33, Martin Emerson Jr. #23, and Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate with fans after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

    Speaking of the Browns, here they are! The Browns quickly established themselves as big-time winners. They won four NFL Championships, them being in 1950, 1954, 1955, and 1964. They were moved to Baltimore in 1996. Devastating for the fans in Cleveland but have no fear. Just a few years later, the team was refounded under the same name and colors.

  • 22) Denver Broncos (1.4M)

    San Diego Chargers vs Denver Broncos

    John Elway #7, Quarterback for the Denver Broncos calls the play on the line of scrimmage during the American Football Conference West game against the San Diego Chargers on 19 November 1995 at the Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado,United States. The Chargers won the game 27 – 30. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Allsport/Getty Images)

    The Broncos have won quite a few Super Bowls, three to be exact. In fact, when they made it to Super Bowl 50, they became one of four teams to make it to eight Super Bowls. They won back-to-back from 1998 to 1999. They were led that season by the aforementioned Peyton Manning. The team joined the American Football League back in 1960.

  • 21) Minnesota Vikings (1.4M)

    Tennessee Titans v Minnesota Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 27: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

    The team will look a lot different without Kirk Cousins moving forward. But, they started in the league back in 1961 under the same name. During the 1970s, they actually appeared in four Super Bowls which is insane. Their new starter (should be) Sam Darnold. Their backups Nick Mullens and Josh Dobbs will be trying for the spot as well.

  • 20) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1.4M)

    NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    They landed Tom Brady and then won a Super Bowl. Enough said, right? They won their first Super Bowl back in 2002 defeating the Raiders. Then again in 2021 where they won in a landslide 31-9. Brady proved that he didn’t need a “system,” this pretty much solidified him as the G.O.A.T.  Whether you want to admit that or not, it’s kinda true at this point.

  • 19) Chicago Bears (1.6M)

    San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 11: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears celebrates a rushing touchdown by running back Khalil Herbert #24 of the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on September 11, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    They are one of only two remaining teams from the original 1920 NFL teams. The other being the Arizona Cardinals. Did you know that they played at Wrigley Field? YEP! For almost fifty years from 1921 to 1970. They’ve only won one Super Bowl. That was way back in 1986. They played and defeated the Patriots, who still haven’t been on this list!

  • 18) Cincinnati Bengals (1.6M)

    Cincinnati Bengals v Dallas Cowboys

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 18: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals passes the ball to Tee Higgins #85 for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

    They’ve made it to three Super Bowls. However, they have yet to win one. They began in 1968 and have been in Cincinnati ever since. They are currently led by Joe Burrow. They won the AFC North back-to-back years in 2021 and 2022. Unfortunately, in 2023 they finished in fourth. Hoping for a bounce back, I’m sure.

  • 17) Houston Texans (1.6M)

    Houston Texans v Cincinnati Bengals

    CINCINNATI, OHIO – NOVEMBER 12: Matt Ammendola #16 of the Houston Texans celebrates with teammates after beating the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    The Houston Texans have quite the past (just kidding). They are actually the youngest expansion team, they joined the league in 2002. In their first home opening game, they beat state rival, Dallas Cowboys, which is quite a feat. I noticed, no Dallas on this list just yet. Where will they land?

  • 16) Buffalo Bills (1.7M)

    Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, NY – NOVEMBER 24: Buffalo Bills fans celebrate a review resulting in a touchdown for the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at New Era Field on November 24, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Denver 20-3. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

    They were the seventh team admitted into the league in 1959. They are currently led by Josh Allen and had quite a promising year until losing (once again). They set an attendance record back in 1991 when it came to fans. They play in Orchard Park, New York. The stadium holds 71,608. These fans are no joke when it comes to their team.

  • 15) Los Angeles Rams (1.7M)

    Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Back and forth here. They moved to Los Angeles in 1946. Then off to St. Louis in 1994. Then BACK to Los Angeles in 2016. Back in 2000, Kurt Warner won the franchise’s first Super Bowl. They defeated the Titans to win it. Then again, they win Super Bowl LVI beating the Bengals.

  • 14) Miami Dolphins (1.8M)

    Miami Dolphins v Washington Commanders

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 03: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after catching a first half touchdown pass agains the Washington Commanders at FedExField on December 03, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

    The only franchise to go undefeated all year long. Back in 1972, they finished 17-0. Then they went on to defeat the then-Washington Redskins. Still the only team to do that. They won the next season too. It wasn’t a perfect season but it still was a Super Bowl win. They are loaded with some weapons including Tyreek Hill at wide receiver.

  • 13) Carolina Panthers (1.9M)

    Sam Mills Panthers

    1 Dec 1996: Linebacker Sam Mills of the Carolina Panthers carries the football after a turn over during the Panthers 24-0 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello/ALLSPORT

    In 1993, they waited a long time, but they were awarded an expansion team. They also played their first-ever game for the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. It was against a fellow expansion team that year, the Jacksonville Jaguars. They made it to Super Bowl 50 in 2015. They ended up losing to the Broncos, however.

  • 12) New Orleans Saints (2M)

    Divisional Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 17: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints acknowledges the crowd after being defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    They began playing in the 1967 season. It wasn’t until 2000 that they won their very first playoff game. Fast forward to 2009 when they won their first and only Super Bowl. Drew Brees and head coach Sean Payton made it happen for New Orleans. Very much needed uplift from the 2005 Hurricane Katrina disaster.

  • 11) Baltimore Ravens (1.1M)

    Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 25: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens high fives a fan while heading into the locker room after the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

    The Ravens came to town after 12 years without a team in town. The Cleveland Browns moved to Baltimore and became the Ravens. Four years later, SUPER BOWL WINNER. That’s an incredible turnaround. They beat the New York Giants 34-7. They won their second Super Bowl in 2013. That was the year the lights went out. It was called “The Blackout Bowl.”

  • 10) Las Vegas Raiders (2.3M)

    New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 18: Fans cheer as Chandler Jones #55 of the Las Vegas Raiders scores a touchdown to defeat the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

    They’ve moved around quite a bit. Started in Oakland in 1960. Then moved over to Los Angeles in 1982 only to move back to Oakland 13 years later. They announced another move in 2020 saying that their new home is Las Vegas. They currently play at Allegiant Stadium, real close to the strip in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • 9) Green Bay Packers (2.7M)

    Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 08: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after losing to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

    They had perhaps the most legendary coach of all time, Vince Lombardi. They named the trophy after him! he lead the Packers two five championships in the 1960s. They also won the first two Super Bowls ever played. They won again in 1997. you might remember their QB, Brett Farve.

  • 8) New York Giants (2.7M)

    Super Bowl XLVI

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 05: Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants poses with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Giants defeated the Patriots by a score of 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

    Division rival of our Philadelphia Eagles, ouch. Don’t love them. They played their first season way back in 1925. Eight total championships won including four Super Bowls. They took away the Patriots’ chance of having a perfect season beating them in Super Bowl XLII. A little brother of Peyton, Eli Manning, made this happen of course. Even though we don’t like them, they have quite some history.

  • 7) Seattle Seahawks (3.3M)

    San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks - December 11, 2005

    Matt Hasselbeck scrambles in the backfield as teammate Chris Gray puts a block on San Francisco’s Travis Hall during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks at Qwest Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, December 11, 2005. (Photo by Kevin Casey/NFLPhotoLibrary)

    It was 2014 when they took home their very first Super Bowl win against the Denver Broncos. They have switched from the AFC and the NFC. They’ve been officially in the same conference (NFC) since 2002. You might remember 2006 with Matt Hasselback, they lost the Super Bowl that year. They are seventh on our list here. And coming up next…

  • 6) Philadelphia Eagles (3.5M)

    Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN – FEBRUARY 04: Quarterback Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

    FINALLY the Eagles, WE HAVE MADE IT! Yes, that’s right, the sixth most followers in the NFL when it comes to Instagram followers. They have won four NFL Championships and one Super Bowl. No doubt we can’t find our hero, Nick Foles. They beat the Patriots 41-33 back in 2018 to capture the title. They play at the amazing Lincoln Financial Field among 69,879 (or more) screaming fans. Which is just a spectacular sight to see!

  • 5) Pittsburgh Steelers (3.6M)

    Pittsburgh Steelers v Carolina Panthers

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 18: George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after making a catch against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter of the game at Bank of America Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Our neighbors to the west of the state. They have had a legendary history. The 1970s, four Super Bowls. They won two more in 2006 and 2009 with Ben Roethlisberger. Even though we don’t root for them, I guess they do represent our state, right? Maybe not! HA!

  • 4) San Francisco 49ers (3.8M)

    NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 22: Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with teammates after an interception against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter of the game in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi’s Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    They won their first Super Bowl back in 1982. They defeated the Bengals 27-21. Then Joe Montana won three more in the 1990s with the team. Talk about a legend!! They came very very close just recently but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2024 Super Bowl was close but not their year.

  • 3) Kansas City Chiefs (4.2M)

    Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – FEBRUARY 14: A general view as fans assemble in front of Union Station prior to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

    They’ve become a bit of a dynasty in the last few years. They beat our Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl. They won in 2020 as well. they gained a lot of additional news when the dating rumors started. Now it’s full-on Swifty mania. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce confirmed the relationship rumors in 2023.

  • 2) Dallas Cowboys (4.8M)

    New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 24: Peyton Hendershot #89 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown with Jake Ferguson #87 and Dalton Schultz #86 during the second half in the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

    I don’t have much to say about this one. Not surprised. Not happy about it. The division rival of the Eagles. 1992-1994 they won three out of four Super Bowls. Since then? Not much.

  • 1) New England Patriots (5M)

    Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots

    FOXBORO, MA – SEPTEMBER 10: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots cheers as he runs on to the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

    Are we surprised by #1 here? Honestly just glad it wasn’t the Dallas Cowboys. The New England Patriots have won quite a few Super Bowls. They won six of nine appearances from 2001-2018 which is truly insane. They were founded in 1959 as the Boston Patriots. They became New England in 1970. Then in 2000, they drafted Tom Brady in the sixth round. The rest is history.

