Eagles Surprise New Year’s Day Attack Victim with Super Bowl Seats

The Eagles fan who was a New Year’s Day attack victim will return to New Orleans one month after a tragedy nearly took his life.

Members of the Philadelphia Eagles invited Ryan Quigley to tour Philadelphia’s NovaCare Complex on Sunday, Jan. 19, just before the Eagles took on the Los Angeles Ram during the divisional round playoffs. The team then surprised him with tickets for the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 9.

