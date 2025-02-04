Americans Will Eat 1.47 Billion Chicken Wings During Super Bowl LIX

Stock Image

Super Bowl fans will eat an incredible 1.47 billion chicken wings this year – a 1.5% increase from last year’s total, according to new numbers from the National Chicken Council.

“Matthew McConaughey was right: Football is for food,” said NCC spokesperson Tom Super for the National Chicken Council. “Sure, there will be pizza, guacamole, chips, and dips, but when it comes to the Super Bowl, chicken wings rule the roost. Although we do anticipate an uptick in chicken cheesesteaks this year.”

This massive number beats last year’s total by 20 million wings. If laid end-to-end, these game day favorites would wrap around Earth three times.

Both teams in the championship have driven local wing sales up. Kansas City stores saw a huge 21.9% jump in sales, while Philadelphia’s sellers experienced a 19% increase during the playoffs.

Across the country, wing sales jumped 12% in the month before January 19, 2025. Areas with playoff teams did even better, seeing 15.5% growth.

That comes out to four wings per American. Surprisingly, if every NFL player ate 50 wings each day, this Super Bowl supply would last 720 years.

The pile of wings could span the distance between GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field 63 times – where the two teams will face off on February 8.

While Buffalo’s Anchor Bar created the famous Buffalo-style wings in 1964, Southern cooks had already perfected wing-frying methods long before.