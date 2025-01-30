This Day in Top 40 History: January 30

Britney Spears attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City.

January 30 is a massive day in the Top 40 milestone history. Major milestones on this day in music history include the final live performance of the Beatles, chart-topping singles and albums across music genres, and county music artists singing at the Super Bowl. Learn more about this day in music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

January 30 has so many notable milestones and breakthrough hits, making it one of the most successful musical days in history.

1961: The soulful song, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow, sung by the Shirelles, became the first song performed by an all-black girl group to hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Australian rock band, INXS, had their first and only U.S. #1 hit with the song “Need You Tonight.” This pop song is still widely played and streamed. 1999: Britney Spears single, “… Baby One More Time” topped the Billboard Hot 100 after 11 weeks on the chart.

Cultural Milestones

Musical performances often have a huge impact on culture, including these events on January 30.

1969: The Beatles held a 42-minute performance on the rooftop of London’s Apple Corps building. This was the last live public performance by the Beatles.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Certain songs and recordings on January 30 deserve special recognition.

1956: During a session at RCA Studios in New York City, Elvis Presley recorded “Blue Suede Shoes” advancing his career as a rock and roller.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Changes and challenges in the music industry are inevitable, with positive and negative outcomes.

2002: American Tejano singer Freddy Fender known for hits like “Wasted Days & Wasted Nights” had a successful kidney transplant. Touring and performing often take a toll on an artist’s health.

January 30 saw many milestones and notable performances across music genres that had cultural impacts and influences on future artists. Each of these events, songs, and performances helped shape the music industry today.