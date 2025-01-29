Jonas Brothers Announce New Holiday Movie, ‘Christmas Came Early’
The Jonas Brothers are bringing some holiday cheer—and a little nostalgia—back to Disney! Nick, Joe, and Kevin shared the news in a special announcement.
Good Morning America (GMA) first revealed the project, posting a clip on X that was later shared by the band and Disney+. In the video, the brothers recreate the well-known Love Actually cue card scene—but with their own twist. Joe, not quite understanding the concept, starts to introduce them aloud: “Hi! We’re the Jonas Br…,” before Nick quickly stops him. “No, don’t say it!” he insists, explaining, “The whole point is you don’t say it, you just let them read it.”
As snow falls and a decorated door sets the holiday scene, the trio holds up cards delivering the message: “Sorry to bother you … but we’re making a Christmas movie.”
According to GMA, the film (tentatively titled Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie) follows the band as they try to make it home from London to New York for the holidays, only to face a series of unexpected obstacles.
“Too early for Christmas? [Santa emoji] Nah,” Disney+ captioned the clip on Instagram, confirming the film’s release later this year. The Jonas Brothers also shared the announcement on their Instagram Stories, writing, “Christmas came early,” along with a Santa emoji.
This marks a return to familiar territory for the group, who first partnered with Disney in 2007 when they signed with Hollywood Records. That same year, they made their TV debut on Hannah Montana, playing themselves in the episode Me and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas. Over the years, they became Disney Channel regulars, starring in Camp Rock, the reality mini-series Living the Dream, and their own show, Jonas.