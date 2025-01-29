Ariana Grande Supports Former ‘Victorious’ Co-Star Liz Gillies’ Stage Return

Ariana Grande is cheering on her Victorious co-star Elizabeth “Liz” Gillies as she gets ready for New York City. After the off-Broadway show, Little Shop of Horrors announced Liz would be taking on the role of Audrey at the Westside Theatre, alongside Milo Manheim’s Seymour, Ariana couldn’t hold back her excitement.

“So unbelievably proud,” Ariana wrote in her Instagram Stories on Jan. 28, sharing the casting news. “And so excited for my brilliant friend @lizgillz.”

This role marks Liz’s big return to the NYC stage since she and Ariana starred in 13: The Musical together on Broadway way back in 2008. Their friendship grew even stronger on the set of Victorious, where they were joined by Victoria Justice, Avan Jogia, and others. Even though the show ended in 2013, these two are still going strong.

“We make an effort to see each other,” Liz shared with PEOPLE in November. “We laugh, reminisce, and create new memories. When you’ve been friends since childhood, you have to keep making new memories to stay close. Otherwise, you’re just talking about the past all the time.”

Liz was in Ariana’s 2018 “Thank U, Next” music video [Warning: Explicit lyrics} and even joined her onstage during the Sweetener Tour to perform their iconic Victorious duet, “Give It Up,” with their former co-star Matt Bennett.

As for Ariana’s role as Glinda in the Wicked movie, Liz couldn’t be more proud.

“I see Ariana all the time, and we’re always having new adventures and adding to our story,” the 31-year-old said. “I’m so grateful we get to share this crazy journey, and I can’t wait to see what’s next. This chapter of her life is super exciting, and I’m lucky to watch it all unfold.”

Liz added, “I know how much this project means to her. When I first met her at 13 or 14, Wicked was her dream. She would sing the songs to me and tell me how much she wanted to play Glinda. I saw how hard she worked for it, and now it’s happening. She totally deserves this!”

