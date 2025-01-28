Philadelphia Film Society to Host March 2 Oscars Party, Screening

The Philadelphia Film Society is rolling out the red carpet and pulling out all the stops for its 12th annual Oscars party and screening on Sunday, March 2.

The festivities will be held in the Film Society Center at 1412 Chestnut St. in Philadelphia. Guests will encounter a red carpet entrance, champagne toasts, specialty hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, raffles, and an opportunity to watch the live broadcast of the Academy Awards on the “largest screen in Center City.”

Tickets for the Oscars party and screening are available now for early-bird discounts through Friday, Jan. 31. General admission is $90; a VIP ticket for $180 will include early entry for a private reception, a VIP lounge, buffet, and open bar. After Jan. 31, the ticket prices will increase to $100 for general admission and $200 for VIP tickets. Discounted admission tickets are available for Philadelphia Film Society members.

The event is open only to attendees 21 years and older; cocktail attire is requested.

Several Oscar-nominated actors and film projects with ties to the Philadelphia area are among those in the running for awards. West Philadelphia native Colman Domingo received a nomination for best actor for his part in “Sing Sing.” The American prison drama film directed by Greg Kwedar is based on the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at the Sing Sing Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison for men, in Ossining, New York.

Receiving 10 nominations, “The Brutalist,” a story about visionary architect László Toth, is set in postwar Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “A Complete Unknown,” the Bob Dylan biopic filmed partially in Cape Cod, picked up eight nominations.

The Oscars will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 2.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle