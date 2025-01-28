5 Gluten-Free Snacks For The Big Game

Game day is about more than just the action on the field. It’s just as much about the tasty food you get to eat. So here’re some gluten-free snacks for the big game.

For those following a gluten-free diet, it’s important to make sure everyone can enjoy the typical game day snacks without feeling left out. Fortunately, gluten-free appetizers can be just as delicious and attainable as traditional game day fare.

You don’t even need too much creativity to prepare a spread that pleases all guests—whether they have dietary restrictions or not.

Whether you’re hosting a tailgate or gathering at home, gluten-free appetizers can be both flavorful and crowd-pleasing. Creating gluten-free appetizers doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice flavor or fun.

With the right ingredients and a little prep time, you can offer a variety of bite-sized treats that will make your game day spread a hit. So, if you’re gearing up for the big game, take your appetizer game to the next level with options that everyone can enjoy—without compromising on taste.

Gluten-Free Snacks for the Big Game

Planning a big game party is tricky enough, why stress about the appetizer spread? Here are some simple appetizers to please all of your guests—gluten-free or not!

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Yes, buffalo chicken dip can be gluten free! This traditional game day food is gluten-free friendly. The dip itself is comprised of chicken, hot sauce, and cheeses. None of those ingredients have to contain gluten. As for what you dunk into the dip, swap chips for celery sticks or carrot sticks. Or, you can opt for gluten-free crackers.

Reuben Pickle Bites

Reuben pickle bites are like sliders without the need for bread. The bites are stacked as such: pickle chip, sauerkraut, corned beef, swiss, dressing, topped with another pickle chip. Stick a toothpick in to keep it all together. These are easy, gluten free, and filled with game day flavor.

Caprese Bites

Caprese salad is insanely in-vogue right now. It’s comprised of mozzerella cheese, tomato slices, basil leaves, and balasamic glaze. To make it more appetizer-y, make it into bites. Stick mozzerella pearls, cherry tomatoes, and basil leaves onto toothpicks and drizzle with balsamic glaze. Bite-sized and deliciously gluten-free.

Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs, a traditional and mouthwatering appetizer, are very much gluten free. These bite-sized party classics are made with hard-boiled eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, and paprika. Dress them up with bacon crumbles, shrimp, or pickle chips!

Jalapeño Popper Crisps

These crisps are fun, easy, and perfect for game day snacking. They are a parmesan crisp and jalapeño popper lovechild. Put some Parmesan into a small mound on a large baking sheet and top with some cheddar cheese. Pat down the cheeses and top with a jalapeño slice. Sprinkle with bacon and throw ’em into the oven. Bake until the cheese is crispy and golden!

Whether you’re gluten-free or not, these appetizers are sure to please! Enjoy the big game with tons of gluten-free snacks.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle