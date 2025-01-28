Finn Wolfhard Recounts Year-Long Shooting of ‘Stranger Things’ Final Season

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 11: Finn Wolfhard attends the "Hell Of A Summer" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Scotiabank Theatre on September 11, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)

Finn Wolfhard is perhaps well-known for his role as Mike Wheeler in Netflix’s Stranger Things. Recently, however, Wolfhard directed his first movie, Hell of A Summer, set to premiere on April 18 and promoted his movie, The Legend of Ochi at Sundance Film Festival where he recounted his experience filming the final season of Stranger Things.

The Legend of Ochi | Official Trailer HD | A24

Finn Wolfhard’s Shooting Stranger Things for a Year

Finn Wolfhard told Variety, “It was incredibly emotional, obviously. It’s the last 10 years of my life. Also for the creators, the Duffer Bros. started when they were 30 and now they are 40. Everyone had a long journey and shared it together. My whole childhood was there. It was sort of the Toy Story 3 moment of leaving your toys behind. It was really special.”

He also compared it to Lord of the Rings. According to The Independent, “We had a long last year. We shot sort of Lord of the Rings style with a year-long shoot. It was a great way to go out and very intense. I feel like it couldn’t have ended better. [The Legend of Ochi] is the first movie that I’m promoting since, so it feels like post-graduation or something. I am excited for everything to come out.”

There isn’t any official news about what season 5 is about since the creators only released the episode titles; Episode 1: The Crawl, Episode 2: The Vanishing of…, Episode 3: The Turnbow Trap, Episode 4: Sorcerer, Episode 5: Shock Jock, Episode 6: Escape from Camazotz, Episode 7: The Bridge and Episode 8: The Rightside Up.

What’s Next for Wolfhard?

In an interview with Deadline, Wolfhard said he’d continue being an actor and director. “I think I’m deeply curious about filmmaking and really would like to keep directing. That’s something that I just feel very comfortable doing, and performing is also something that sometimes comes naturally. But also, at the same time, it’s like, [I’m] 22. Not to discount myself or anything, but it’s also just trying to live life and come out the other side a semi-normal person.”

Legend of the Ochi will be theatrically released in the United States on April 25, while Stranger Things season 5 is set to drop on Netflix later this year. However, there have been rumors that Netflix will split up the final season into two parts, like what the streaming giant did with Season 4, as reported by Forbes.