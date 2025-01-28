Drake Teases PartyNextDoor Collab Album: ‘Be Back in a Flash. $$$OON’

Drake dropped some news for OVO fans about his collab album with PartyNextDoor on his Instagram Story Sunday night (Jan. 26).

“Love to all the 6’ers,” he wrote alongside a snap of the CN Tower. “Winter months are the toughest. S–t can be depressing so take care of yourselves and try show love to each other. Be back in a flash. $$$OON.”

Drake keeps using those mysterious “$$$” when teasing the project, and PartyNextDoor’s been hyping it up too. Here’s the thing – no one’s sure if the dollar signs are part of the album title or a track.

These two have already teamed up on hits like “Come and See Me,” “Recognize,” “Members Only,” “Loyal,” “Preach,” and “Since Way Back,” so fans are ready for more.

Meanwhile, Drizzy’s packing his bags for his Anita Max Wynn Tour in Australia. It kicks off in Perth on Feb. 4, then heads to Melbourne with shows starting on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 9). After that, the 6 God is hitting Sydney, Brisbane, and New Zealand.

