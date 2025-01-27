Kelly Clarkson Launches Independent Music Label

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: Kelly Clarkson attend the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on June 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Kelly Clarkson announced she’s starting a record label. She shared the news while hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show on Jan. 22.

During an open conversation with Keke Palmer, Clarkson shared the details. “I’m putting out my own stuff. I feel like I’ve earned it, so I’m excited. I think I’ve earned the moment,” reported People.com.

While going independent, she’ll maintain connections with Atlantic Records. Her new project will support both her own music and up-and-coming talent in the industry.

After winning American Idol in 2002, Clarkson became a star. Before joining Atlantic Records in 2016, she released seven successful albums with RCA.

Her Atlantic years produced hits like ‘Meaning of Life,’ a Christmas album, and her 2023 release “Chemistry.”

This isn’t Clarkson’s first time running a label — she spent almost seven years leading another company. Now she’s diving into songwriting and making music videos. Between hosting a daytime talk show and keeping her 20-year music career going strong, Clarkson has shown she can handle anything.

Things weren’t always easy. Early fights with RCA over song selections, including the hit “Miss Independent,” showed her determination.

She’s now working on new songs and planning exciting videos. Without label executives’ oversight, she says making music feels genuine again — like in her early days.

Artists taking control of their work isn’t new, but Clarkson joins more musicians who want to be in charge. Her years with major labels taught her the business. Because of her past leadership experience, Clarkson feels well-prepared for this new challenge.