Flyers Partner with PSPCA to Give Abandoned Pups a New Leash on Life

Members of the Philadelphia Flyers are stepping up to give rescue puppies a new leash on life. The Flyers have partnered with the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) to help nine puppies named after current players get adopted.

Nine 9-week-old Great Pyrenees mix puppies were discovered inside a box in Lower Merion Park just before the Christmas holiday. PSPCA took in the pups and named them after the following Flyers players:

Catesy, after forward Noah Cates

Coots, after captain Sean Couturier

Ers, after starting goaltender Sam Ersson

Hath, after forward Garnet Hathaway

Laughs, after forward Scott Laughton

Mich, after forward Matvei Michkov

Sanny, after defenseman Travis Sanheim

Seels, after defenseman Nick Seeler

TK, after forward Travis Konecny

Earlier in January, the PSPCA brought the puppies to a Flyers practice, giving each player time to meet the pups and grab photos and video to help raise awareness of their plight and encourage people to consider welcoming them into loving homes. The Jan. 22 edition of the “Hockey & Hounds” podcast highlighted the story of the puppies.

Flyers fans who attend the Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils game on Monday, Jan. 27, will be able to meet the pups in the Broad Street Atrium on the main concourse of the Wells Fargo Center. The dogs will be officially up for adoption at the PSPCA, 350 E. Erie Ave. in Philadelphia, beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Learn more about adoptions from the PSPCA on the organization’s website.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.