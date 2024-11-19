Post Malone Announces ‘Big’ Tour With Jelly Roll

This is sure to be one of the hottest tours of 2025, if not the hottest: Post Malone is hitting the road this summer and he’s bringing Jelly Roll with him on most of the dates. Judging by the tour dates that Posty has shared, it looks like he is playing Coachella: his dates include April 13 and April 20 in Indio, California, where Coachella is held; the festival is taking place, per its website, on April 11-13 and 17-20. The festival has not officially announced its 2025 lineup, but it looks like Post Malone has given that bit of information away.

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll is playing the Stagecoach festival, located on the same grounds, in Indio, California, on April 26, per that festival’s website. So there is at least a chance that Jelly Roll may be a guest of Post Malone at Coachella and that Posty may guest with Jelly Roll at Stagecoach.

Sierra Ferrell will guest on most of the dates on the tour. In a social media post announcing the tour, Posty wrote, “The BIG A– Stadium Tour 2025 with @jellyroll615 and @sierraelizabethferrell sponsored by @tmobile. Swipe for dates and link in bio with all the on-sale info. I love you all so very much!”

Post Malone, of course, is touring for his first country album, F-1 Trillion, which features a number of guests, including Jelly Roll (on “Losers”) and Sierra Ferrell (on “Never Love You Again”).

Apr. 29: Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rice-Eccles Stadium

May 3: Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium

May 7: San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

May 9: Dallas, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

May 11: Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 13: St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

May 18 : Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

May 20: Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

May 22: Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

May 24: Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

May 26: Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Rogers Centre

May 28: Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

May 29: Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park

May 31: Foxborough, Ma. @ Gillette Stadium

June 2: Washington, D.C. @ Northwest Stadium

June 4: New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field

June 8: Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

June 10: Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium

June 13: Ridgedale, Mo. @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

June 15: Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High

June 21: Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

June 24: Boise, Ida. @ Albertsons Stadium

June 26: Seattle Wa. @ T-Mobile Park

June 28: Portland, Ore. @ Providence Park

July 1: San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park



